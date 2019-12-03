Society Vietnamese women association in Tanzania supports orphans A delegation of the Vietnamese Women Association in Tanzania on December 1 paid a visit and presented gifts to orphans in Bagamoyo city, 70 km from the country’s Dar es Salaam capital city.

Society HCM City, Mekong Delta to improve waterway route for goods transport The waterway links between Ho Chi Minh City and the Mekong Delta region through river and canal networks, which are proved to be more advantageous to trade than their road counterparts, have not been fully utilised.

Society Consultation workshop on Mekong Delta agricultural transformation The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) and the Embassy of the Netherlands in Vietnam held a consultation workshop in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on December 2 to discuss the Mekong Delta Agricultural Transformation Programme.