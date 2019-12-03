PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc congratulates Vietnam’s men football team
Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on December 2 sent his congratulations to the national men’s football team and coach Park Hang-seo on their achievements at the ongoing 30th Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 30) in the Philippines.
In his letter to Park, PM Phuc recalled his official visit to the Republic of Korea in November at the invitation of President Moon Jae-in.
Along with important issues in the bilateral relations, the RoK leaders also mentioned coach Park with immense pride, describing him as a symbol for cooperation and people-to-people exchange between the two nations, PM Phuc wrote.
He wished Park and the national squad reap further achievements in the future so as to bring great pride to the local fans.
The same day, PM Phuc sent a letter to the Vietnamese athletes who are competing at the region’s largest sport event, in which he expressed his delight and appreciation for efforts made by the Vietnamese delegation, especially the women’s football team, in the first competition days.
He asked competent authorities, individuals and social organisations to create favourable conditions for the athletes, and give timely encouragement to those with resounding success.
“The country has been always on your sides, and is waiting for your crowing achievements”, he stressed./.