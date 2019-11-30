PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc meets voters in Hai Phong
PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc at the meeting with voters in Hai Phong (Photo: VNA)
Hai Phong, (VNA) – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and the National Assembly deputy delegation of Hai Phong city met with voters in Cat Hai district on November 30 on the outcomes of the NA’s freshly-concluded 8th session.
PM Phuc told the voters that amidst difficulties caused by impacts of the decline in the world’s economy and trade, and natural disasters and diseases in the country, Vietnam’s economy still maintains a high growth rate, people’s living standards have been improved remarkably and the rich and poor gap reduced.
He affirmed that the Government will continue working to build on the achievements in the time ahead.
The Government leader informed the voters that the Government has plans to develop the Lach Huyen deep-water port and upgrade several major infrastructure projects in the city, adding that he has instructed ministries and agencies to coordinate with Hai Phong to help the city make stronger advances forward.
He said it is an honour for Vietnam to play two important roles in 2020 – Chair of ASEAN and a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council. He stressed that the country will do the best to fulfill those regional and international responsibilities.
Explaining his viewpoint that Vietnam should strives to become not only an economic but also cultural power, PM Phuc said in the context of comprehensive integration, the preservation of the traditional culture of the country and of each ethnic group is a task of equal importance with economic development.
The PM also talked about solutions to assist the development of the private sector, which he described as an important part in national development./.