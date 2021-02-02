Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc offered incense to several late Party and State leaders at their homes on February 2, ahead of the upcoming Tet (Lunar New Year) festival.



He offered incense to Party General Secretary Le Duan, a prestigious leader with 60 years of revolutionary career. Duan served as First Secretary and General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee from 1960 to 1986 and dedicated his whole life to the struggle for national liberation and reunification.



In memory of Truong Chinh who was elected as Party General Secretary in 1941, 1951 and from July-December 1986, PM Phuc stressed that Vietnam’s fortune, potential, position and international prestige like nowadays has affirmed the rightness of the country’s renewal cause initiated by Truong Chinh 35 years ago.

At Party General Secretary Do Muoi’s home, PM Phuc hailed him as a leader who always paid attention to industrialisation and modernisation, stood consistent with the road to socialism and was close to localities. His stance on national development was close to realties and tapped the country’s potential.

PM Phuc also recalled that during challenges, Party General Secretary Le Kha Phieu set example and maintained solidarity in the Party, always placed the interests of the Party, country and people above others. In specific conditions, he made constructive, straightforward feedback and dared to take responsibility.



In commemoration of Prime Minister Pham Van Dong, who was also Chairman of the Council of Ministers from 1955 to 1987, PM Phuc said not only the longest-standing Government leader, the late PM was also an erudite scholar who attached importance to culture and upholding its role in national development. He lauded PM Dong for being a talented diplomat and a leader with contributions to State building and management.

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc offers incense to Gen. Vo Nguyen Giap (Photo: VNA)



In the afternoon of the same day, PM Phuc offered incense to Gen Vo Nguyen Giap, the first General of the Vietnam People’s Army whose name was attached to the great victory against French colonialists and American imperialists, as well as the cause of national construction and defence./.