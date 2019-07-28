Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc in Quang Nam (Photo: VNA)

Quang Nam (VNA) – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc offered incense to war heroes at a temple on Que mountain, the central province of Quang Nam, on July 27, marking the 72nd anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs’ Day (July 27).



The temple is dedicated to 40 martyrs from Special Force Battalion 409, Military Zone 5, who laid down their lives on May 11, 1969, when attacking the headquarters of the US army’s Brigade 196.



The temple is being upgraded and scheduled for inauguration later this year.



Earlier, the government leader also paid tribute to 309 heroic martyrs in Phuong Nghe village, Que Phu commune, Que Son district.



The village is home to the second largest contingent of martyrs nationwide during the anti-US war, and 68 Vietnamese heroic mothers. It has been awarded the title of hero of the People’s Armed Forces six times.



Quang Nam counts over 65,000 martyrs and about 15,000 Vietnamese heroic mothers, nearly 900 of them still alive.



On the occasion of the day, the Ministry of Public Security on July 26 organized a trip to Russia for children of police officers who were killed on mission during the war.



During the week-long visit, the 11-member delegation will visit the Ho Chi Minh monument and square in Moscow and Saint Petersburg.



The activity was part of a cooperation programme between the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security and the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs during the 2019–2020 period.-VNA