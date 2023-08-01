PM orders efforts to issue sub-law documents
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has signed a document ordering drastic measures to ensure the prompt issuance of documents detailing the implementation of laws and resolutions adopted by the National Assembly (NA).
The PM noted that the Government has issued many directions to give specific tasks to particular ministries and ministry-level agencies on completing the building and issuance of documents guiding the implementation.
However, by July 30, many documents had yet to be issued.
In order to speed up the work, the Government asked ministers and heads of ministry-level agencies to promptly direct the building and finalising of the documents for issuance within their capacity or submitting them to authorised agencies for issuance, while coordinating closely with the Ministry of Justice, the Government Office and relevant agencies to deal with obstacles they encounter. They were requested not to delay the issuance of the document but ensure their quality and to report the results of this work to the PM by August 5.
At the same time, the PM assigned the Ministry of Justice to follow, hasten and examine the drafting of those documents with good progress and high quality, and summarise the progress of the work to report to the PM by August 10.
The Government Office was asked to keep a close eye on the implementation of tasks of ministries and ministry-level agencies in the field, while coordinating with the document drafting agencies in gathering cabinet members’ ideas and completing the documents, and reporting to the PM on issues having different opinions as well as arising problems, thus ensuring the prompt issuance of the documents./.
