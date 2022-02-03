Politics International scholars highlight CPV’s role in new period The Centre for Vietnam and ASEAN Studies under the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Institute of Far Eastern Studies has published a book on the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) on the occasion of the 92nd founding anniversary of the Party (February 3, 1930).

Politics China willing to deepen comprehensive strategic cooperation with Vietnam: ambassador China will work together with Vietnam to preserve the traditional friendship, deepen the comprehensive strategic cooperation between the two countries, protect common strategic interests and promote the bilateral relationship, Chinese Ambassador Xiong Bo has affirmed.

Politics Infographic Unity is the Party's strength Building and preserving unity in the Party are always considered by President Ho Chi Minh to be the foremost important mission. Solidarity and unity are not only a matter of life and death for each party organisation at all levels, but also the life of the entire Party. It is vital to the Vietnamese revolution.