Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on April 29 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on April 29.

Politics State, National Assembly leaders pay tribute to war martyrs President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and a delegation off high-ranking officials on April 29 offered incense at the Quang Tri ancient citadel, a special national relic site, in memory of soldiers who sacrificed their lives in the famous Quang Tri battle to defend the country.

Politics Vietnam-Japan relations growing robustly: expert The Vietnam-Japan relations are growing robustly, said Motoyoshi Ryokichi, former General Secretary of the Japan-Vietnam Friendship Association, in an interview with the Vietnam News Agency ahead of Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio’s official visit to Vietnam as part of his first long trip overseas since taking office.

Politics Vietnam calls for international solidarity to ensure financing for development Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations, has called on the international community to enhance solidarity and cooperation to ensure financing for development.