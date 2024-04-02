PM orders measures against heat, drought
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on April 1 issued a directive ordering measures be taken to cope with the current heat waves, drought, water shortages, and saltwater intrusion which have hit several localities.
Rice-shrimp farming in An Minh district, the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang, is a climate change adaptation model. (Photo: VNA)
The directive noted that due to El Nino impact, so far this year, many regions nationwide have faced a low rainfall, high temperatures, prolonged heat waves, drought, water shortages, and saltwater intrusion, especially in the Mekong Delta, central, and Central Highlands regions.
It cited specialised agencies as forecasting that average temperatures may be higher than previous years’, especially in summer. Many heat waves will occur and tend to become more severe than average. Meanwhile, the flood season is unlikely to come early in the northern region, and flows into large reservoirs on the Da River could be 30 - 40% lower than average. Heat waves, drought, water shortages, saltwater intrusion, particularly in the central and southern regions, are also looming.
The Cai Lon - Cai Be irrigation system, invested with over 3.3 trillion VND in the first phase, has helped ensure water supply in Kien Giang province. (Photo: VNA)To minimise impact on economic activities and people’s life, PM Chinh demanded the chairpersons of the People’s Committees of provinces and centrally-run cities, ministers, and heads of relevant agencies keep a close watch on the situation while boosting the implementation of timely and effective measures against natural disasters and extreme weather conditions, especially heat waves, drought, and saltwater intrusion.
Localities were told to comply with instructions from the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, other ministries, and sectors.
In the directive, the Government leader also assigned tasks to relevant ministries and media agencies./.