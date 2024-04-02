Environment Australia helps Vietnam monitor, protect coral reefs The Institute of Oceanography, in collaboration with the Australian Embassy in Vietnam, on April 1 organised training on technology transfer and improvement of monitoring capacity over coral reefs in Vietnam.

Environment Vietnam, Canada to collaborate for transition to net-zero emissions economy Canada’s commitment to support Vietnam’s clean energy transition and goals to achieve net-zero, and its willingness to share its expertise and experiences underscore the depth of collaboration between the two countries, visiting Canadian Minister of Export Promotion, International Trade, and Economic Development Mary Ng said.

Environment Vietnam to build modern environmental monitoring system Vietnam plans to develop a uniform and modern environmental monitoring system, which is able to observe the environment in key areas and monitor biodiversity at natural reserves.

Environment Wood industry has opportunities to increase revenue from carbon credits Vietnam's wood industry has opportunities to engage in the carbon market as the whole world is pushing ahead for a greener economy, heard a recent dialogue in Ho Chi Minh City.