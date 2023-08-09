Since early July, landslides, flash floods, riverbank and coastal erosion have caused severe damage to human lives, assets and properties, roads and infrastructure facilities, particularly in the Central Highlands, northern mountainous and Mekong Delta localities.

The Prime Minister asked ministers, chairpersons of People’s Committees of centrally-run cities and provinces and heads of relevant agencies to fully grasp the situation and proactively take necessary measures within their authority.

In the immediate future, they must take several urgent measures to ensure the safety of residents in areas highly prone to landslides and flash floods.

The chairpersons of the provincial People's Committees must be held accountable to the PM and the law for any lack of responsibility for leadership and direction that leads to severe loss of lives and property of the people./.

VNA