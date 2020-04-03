

Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has said though social lives have slowed down, those involved in COVID-19 prevention and control and administrations at all levels, especially the health sector, must speed up work and take more drastic actions to combat the pandemic.

During a meeting of permanent government members in Hanoi on April 3, PM Phuc stressed that Decree No.16 must be implemented more seriously in the near future with the aim of preventing the spread of the virus in the community.



It is time to mobilise all means to fight the epidemic in the next 15 days, he said, adding that administrations at all levels, sectors and localities need to work closely and flexibly together, and take quick and sound actions in the effort.



Hailing the media for highlighting good examples to cheer up “the power of Vietnam” in the fight against COVID-19, PM Phuc said the Government has outlined a resolution on social welfare which will be soon issued to support workers, the poor and vulnerable groups hit by the pandemic.



The PM lauded the health sector for treating infected patients with more recovery cases. In case there are any deaths, he said, it could be attributed to their old age or existing serious illnesses.



Vietnam’s food exports are under well control and the country never lacks food despite the epidemic and uncertain weather conditions, he affirmed.



About the country's economic performance in the first quarter, the PM said though the economy only grew by 3.82 percent during the period, Vietnam still posted the highest growth in the Southeast Asian region, thanks to the utmost efforts by authorities at all levels, sectors and the entire people.



He emphasised the Government’s policy of sacrificing economic benefits in the short term to protect health and lives of people, which he said, is the ultimate goal of the Government under the Party leadership at present.



Amid the complicated developments of the pandemic in many countries worldwide, the PM highlighted the need to take more stronger and drastic measures for the synchronous implementation of directions by the Politburo, the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat, the Government, and the Prime Minister at administrations at all levels and sectors.



Further attention should be paid to the poor to meet their demand for electricity, water, rice, vegetables and medicines, he said, adding that behaviours regarding speculation of fake and sub-standard goods must be strictly punished, as well as launching criminal proceeding against violations in epidemic prevention and control as warnings to others.



The PM reiterated the need to strictly implement social distancing, prepare for complicated cases, and step up preparations for medical equipment, especially ventilators.



The National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control was also asked to actively build full scenarios in response to the possible widespread of the pandemic.



The Government leader also requested devising a plan to build field hospitals and use hotels and schools as quarantine areas if necessary at the earliest.



He requested administrations at all levels and sectors to change working methods, develop digital economy and e-commerce, saying that it is time to accelerate administrative reforms in providing public services.



The PM ordered ensuring security and order in rural areas, preventing robbery and murder, strictly dealing with those that dishonestly fill in health declarations, including foreigners, as well as enhancing prevention and control at nursing homes, rehabilitation centres and prisons across the country.



The Hanoi municipal authorities reported that over 21,900 people related to Bach Mai Hospital were tracked down as of 12pm on April 2, including 1,980 in-patients who were discharged from March 10 – 28.



According to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, the country now has 5,245 ventilators. As many as 1,458 others will be bought in the near future./.