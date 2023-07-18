PM orders overcoming aftermath of traffic accident in Khanh Hoa
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has asked relevant ministries and agencies to promptly overcome the aftermath of an extremely serious traffic accident in the south central province of Khanh Hoa.
(Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) –
The PM made the request in an official dispatch sent on July 18 afternoon to the Ministers of Public Security, Transport, and Foreign Affairs, the Chairperson of the Khanh Hoa Provincial People’s Committee and the National Committee for Traffic Safety.
According to the Khanh Hoa Provincial People’s Committee, four Chinese tourists were killed and nine others were injured after a coach overturned on Khanh Le pass at 15:20 on July 18.
Ho Ngoc Hung, a 58-year-old man from Ho Chi Minh City, was driving the vehicle carrying 20 Chinese tourists and two Vietnamese tour guides from Da Lat city in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong to Nha Trang city in Khanh Hoa province when he lost control of the coach which then overturned.
Three victims died at the scene of the incident, while one passed away on the way to the hospital.
Right after receiving information about the accident, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang, who is also Chairman of the National Committee for Traffic Safety, extended condolences to the families of the deceased and sympathies to the injured.
In the official dispatch, the Chairperson of the Khanh Hoa provincial People’s Committee who is also Chairperson of the provincial Committee for Traffic Safety was asked to direct relevant agencies and units to mobilise health workers, medicines and medical equipment to save the injured people; conduct procedures related to the deceased; and visit the families of the victims.
Khanh Hoa’s authorities were also requested to coordinate closely with relevant units of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Chinese Embassy in carrying out the next steps in line with legal regulations./.