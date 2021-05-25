PM orders safety in industrial parks amidst COVID-19 resurgence
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has ordered localities and ministries and competent agencies to expeditiously work to contain COVID-19 in more than 300 industrial parks nationwide so as to prevent the disruption of the supply chain.
Under Dispatch No.680/CD/TTg, he stated that the outbreak has become more complicated in recent days, particularly it has spread to several industrial parks in the northern provinces of Bac Giang and Bac Ninh, posing a high risk of interruption in the supply chain and large-scale production.
In a bid to realise the dual goals of pandemic prevention and economic development, Chinh asked ministries, sectors and localities to stay vigilant, and strictly follow directions of the Secretariat, the Government, the Prime Minister and the Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
Meanwhile, chairmen of the People’s Committees of cities and provinces, the ministers of Industry and Trade, and Planning and Investment are responsible to guide industrial parks and plants to carry out prevention measures, evaluate safety levels, as well as update their situation to the COVID-19 map.
Any plant failing to ensure safety will be ordered to halt operation.
Body temperature measurement at an industrial park (Photo: VNA)
Health declaration is compulsory for all workers and people involved, including suppliers, transporters of materials, goods and servings. Punishment will be meted out for anyone who does not make health declarations or make dishonest health declarations.
Additionally, the Minister of Health is asked to issue documents guiding quarantine and testing for workers at industrial parks in accordance with the developments of the outbreak.
Vietnam logged additional 57 domestic COVID-19 cases on early May 25, raising the infection tally to 5,461.
The new patients were recorded in five northern localities of Bac Giang, Bac Ninh, Hanoi, Lang Son and Ha Nam./.