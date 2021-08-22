Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Prime Minister has recently issued Dispatch No.1099/CD-TTg dated August 22 directing the strengthening of social distancing measures in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.



With the spirit of placing people’s health and lives above others, the PM asked Secretaries of the municipal and provincial Party Committees, Chairpersons of the People’s Committees of Ho Chi Minh City and the provinces of Binh Duong, Dong Nai and Long An, ministers and heads of ministerial-level and Government organs and agencies concerned to take drastic, strict and effective actions to exercise social distancing and follow prevention and control measures.



The people’s compliance with the measures plays a decisive role in the success of the fight, the dispatch said.



The PM called for attention to offering all possible support in terms of human resources, medical supplies and other necessary forces to Ho Chi Minh City and the provinces of Binh Duong, Dong Nai and Long An. He also urged close and effective coordination between local forces and those from the central level and other localities.



The Government leader requested tightening discipline in implementing social distancing and prevention and control measures, thus achieving the goal of preventing and curbing the pandemic as set in the Government’s Resolution No.86/NQ-CP dated August 6, 2021.



In the dispatch, he called for the drastic and synchronous involvement of the entire political system, and upholding the role of the Vietnam Fatherland Front, the Vietnam Veterans Association, the Vietnam Women’s Union, the Vietnam Farmers’ Union, the Vietnam Trade Union, the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union, religious and mass organisations and others in the effort.



Additionally, rapid COVID-19 testing must be conducted on a large scale, especially in the entire Ho Chi Minh City during social distancing time to discover infections as soon as possible. Vaccines must be prioritised to Ho Chi Minh City while vaccination campaign must be rolled out in accordance with the Health Ministry’s guidelines.



Communication work must be also stepped up to raise public awareness of the effort and resolutely fight and refute false and harmful information.



The PM required ministries, agencies, localilties and units to actively build specific and feasible plans to assist Ho Chi Minh City and the provinces of Binh Duong, Dong Nai and Long An in the regard.



The Government Office was assigned to oversee the implementation of the dispatch and promptly report arising problems to the PM./.