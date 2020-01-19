Politics Cambodian border officials pay Tet visit to Tay Ninh Representatives from Prey Veng, Tboung Khnum, Svay Ring, Kam Phong Cham and Otdor Mean Chay provinces of Cambodia on January 19 paid a visit to the southern province of Tay Ninh.

Politics Vietnamese, Cambodian security ministries boost cooperation Politburo member and Minister of Public Security To Lam held talks with Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Samdech Krolahom Sar Kheng in Ho Chi Minh City on January 18.

Politics PM inspects combat readiness at Army Officer Training College 2 Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on January 19 visited and inspected the combat readiness at the Army Officer Training College 2 (Nguyen Hue University) in the southern province of Dong Nai.

Politics Prime Minister hails OVs’ warm sentiment for homeland Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc met a delegation of overseas Vietnamese (OVs) joining the annual “Homeland Spring 2020” programme in Hanoi on January 18.