PM pays tribute to late Party, State leaders ahead of Tet
PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Deputy PM Vu Duc Dam on January 19 offer incenses and pay tribute to late PM Phan Van Khai at his private home. (Photo: VNA)
HCM City (VNA) – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam on January 19 offered incenses and paid tribute to late Party and State leaders when visiting their private residencies in Ho Chi Minh City.
The visits were made on the occasion of the 90th anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) (February 3, 1930 – 2020) and the traditional Tet (Lunar New Year) festival.
Homage was paid to late CPV General Secretary Nguyen Van Linh (1914 – 1998); late Acting President, Chairman of the National Assembly and Vice Chairman of the Council of State Lawyer Nguyen Huu Tho (1910 – 1996); late Chairman of the Council of State, Vice Chairman of the Council of Ministers and Advisor to the CPV’s Central Committee Vo Chi Cong (1912 – 2011); late President and Advisor to the CPV’s Central Committee General Le Duc Anh (1920 – 2019); late Prime Minister and Advisor to the CPV’s Central Committee Vo Van Kiet (1922 – 2008); and late Prime Minister Phan Van Khai (1933 – 2018).
The Government leaders presented gifts and extended the best wishes to the families of the late leaders./.