Politics President pays pre-Tet visit to families of late Party, State leaders President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on January 11 visited families of late leaders of the Party and State in Ho Chi Minh City, as the Lunar New Year (Tet) - the biggest festival of Vietnamese people in a year - is approaching.

Politics Vietnam-funded vocational school handed over to Laos Vietnam’s Ministry of Education and Training coordinated with the Lao Ministry of Education and Sports to hold a handover ceremony for a vocational school built with Vietnamese funding in Nongbok district, Khammouane province, Laos, on January 11.

Politics Vietnamese in Laos join get-together ahead of Tet A get-together to welcome the upcoming Lunar New Year (Tet) – Vietnam’s biggest national festival - was held in Pakse, Champasak province, Laos, on January 10, gathering more than 500 overseas Vietnamese living and working in the country.

Politics Prime Minister leaves Hanoi for official visit to Laos Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh left Hanoi on January 11 morning for a two-day official visit to Laos at the invitation of Lao PM Sonexay Siphandone, during which he will co-chair the 45th meeting of the Vietnam-Laos Inter-Governmental Committee.