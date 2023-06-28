Politics Vietnam a model for developing countries: Cuban diplomat Former Cuban Ambassador to Vietnam Fredesmán Turró González has affirmed that Vietnam has become a model for developing countries, especially for those on the transition period to socialism.

Politics ☕Afternoon briefing on June 28 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Greetings to Cambodian People’s Party The Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) has sent greetings to the Central Committee of the Cambodian People's Party (CPP), on occasion of its 72nd founding anniversary (June 28, 1951 – 2023).

Politics Hanoi, Vientiane fronts foster cooperation President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Committee of Hanoi Nguyen Lan Huong and Chairman of the Lao Front for National Construction (LFNC)’s chapter in Vientiane Thanome Thamthong shared experience in front affairs and signed a memorandum of understanding on bilateral cooperation in the 2023-2025 period during their talks in Hanoi on June 28.