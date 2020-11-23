Politics Deputy PM Pham Binh Minh holds talks with US Security Advisor Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh on November 21 held talks with US National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien, who is on a Vietnam visit from November 20-22 on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of Vietnam-US diplomatic ties.

Politics Prime Minister meets voters in Hai Phong Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc met with voters in An Lao district, the northern port city of Hai Phong, on November 21 to inform them about outcomes of the recent 10th session of the 14th National Assembly, and clear up their concern over certain issues.

Politics Investigation completes on case of appropriating State secret documents in Hanoi The Investigation Security Agency under the Ministry of Public Security on November 20 issued the investigation conclusion on the case of “appropriating State secret documents” involving Nguyen Duc Chung, former Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee.

Politics Vietnam, Argentina bolster cooperation Vietnam’s new Ambassador to Argentina Duong Quoc Thanh on November 20 had meetings with Vice President of Solidario Party (PSOL) Julia Perie, and President of the Argentina- Vietnam Cultural Institute (ICAV) Poldi Sosa to discuss measures to strengthen bilateral collaboration.