PM praises public security force’s efforts in search, rescue activities
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has praised the people’s public security force for their achievements in ensuring security and order, as well as natural disaster prevention and control, search and rescue activities.
At the memorial services for Captain Truong Van Thang (Photo: VNA)
In his letter to the officers and soldiers of the force, he noted and complimented their round-the-clock efforts in evacuating people out of areas suffering flooding and landslides in the central region recently.
The activities manifest the key role of the public security force not only in protecting the national security, social order and safety, but also in easing people’s difficulties in hard time, stated the PM.
The Government leader noted that amidst the natural disasters, the force has effectively designed and implemented plans to maintain security, order and traffic safety, while mobilising local personnel to involve in saving affected people and protecting safety for the transportation of aids to the needy.
Many officers and soldiers faced danger while performing search and rescue activities, some even laid down their lives, including Captain Truong Van Thang of Huong Viet commune, Huong Hoa district of Quang Tri province, who died while protecting the safety for locals and property in the border locality, he pointed out.
Noting that the flooding and heavy rain may prolong with complicated developments in the coming time, the PM asked the force to strengthen collaboration with other armed forces and local authorities to continue protecting the security, order and performing search, rescue activities, thus minimising losses./.