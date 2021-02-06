PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc visits and presents gifts to the social support centre in Quang Nam (Photo: VNA)

Quang Nam (VNA) – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on February 5 afternoon visited and presented Tet gifts to vulnerable people who have been cared for at the social support centre in central Quang Nam province.



The centre has been regularly taking care of 147 people, including orphans, the disabled and the elderly.



Having presented gift packages to these people and staff of the centre, PM Phuc affirmed that while stepping up the country’s socio-economic development, the Party and State have always paid due attention to vulnerable groups in society. This shows the good nature and preeminence of the regime, he said.



The government leader highly evaluated Quang Nam’s efforts to build the social support centre which is capable of caring for 150-160 people.



As the Lunar New Year (Tet) – the biggest traditional festival of Vietnam – is approaching, PM Phuc asked the centre to pay attention to the circumstance of each person and create favourable conditions for those who can return home for family reunion.



All members of the centre must strictly comply with COVID-19 prevention and control measures, he said.



The PM also requested the centre’s staff to continuously improve their skills, qualifications and responsibility in taking care for the disabled and the elderly./.

VNA