Mentorship model needed to reduce COVID-19 cases and fatality rate in Hanoi Hanoi should apply a model of medical mentorship in treating COVID-19, taking advantage of human resources and infrastructure of different treatment layers to reduce the number of serious cases and fatalities in the capital.

Vietnam confirms 15,959 COVID-19 cases on January 19 Vietnam recorded 15,959 cases of COVID-19, including 23 imported ones, during 24 hours from 4pm January 18 to 4pm January 19, according to the Ministry of Health.