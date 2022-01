Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

PM Chinh thanked AstraZeneca for joining hands with Vietnam in fighting COVID-19, and proposed the company continue to realise its committed projects in Vietnam, while continuing to provide new-generation COVID-19 vaccines and treatment medicines for Vietnam to improve the country’s capacity to respond to new SARS-CoV-2 variants, and share international experience with Vietnam in injecting COVID-19 vaccines to children aged between 5-12.The PM pledged that the Vietnamese Government will support and create optimal conditions for AstraZeneca to implement its research, production and technology transfer projects in Vietnam. He hoped that the firm will continue to accompany Vietnam's health care sector, contributing to deepening the Vietnam-UK strategic partnership.Kapoor reaffirmed AstraZeneca's commitments in Vietnam and vowed to support Vietnam to become a leading pharmaceutical centre in the region./.