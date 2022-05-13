Politics Vietnam sees economic ties with US as driver for stronger partnership: PM The Government of Vietnam views the economic, trade, investment and financial relations with the US as a strong driver for boosting the bilateral comprehensive partnership, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh told US Trade Representative Katherine Tai in their Washington D.C meeting on May 12 morning (local time).

Business US partners interested in Vietnam’s energy development orientations Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien on May 11 (local time) accompanied Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh in many activities in the US, including meetings with US partners operating in the field of energy.

Business Vietnamese, US firm get investment registration certificate for LNG terminal project PetroVietnam Gas JSC (PV Gas) and the AES Corporation of the US have been granted an investment certificate and a business registration certificate for the Son My liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal project.

Business IFC, HDBank in tie-up to help SMEs scale up finance, enter global supply chains The International Finance Corporation (IFC) and the Ho Chi Minh City Development Joint Stock Commercial Bank (HDBank) signed a memorandum of understanding on May 11 to become strategic partners for helping small and medium enterprises scale up finance and participate in global supply chains, including high-tech agricultural chains.