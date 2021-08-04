Society Quang Binh safely removes wartime bomb Relevant forces in the central province of Quang Binh have safely removed an unexploded bomb left from the war from a densely populated area in Ly Trach commune, Bo Trach district.

Society World Bank helps Vietnam to set up National Road Safety Observatory The World Bank (WB) in Vietnam on August 3 published a final report of Road Safety Data Assessment in Vietnam for the establishment of a National Road Safety Observatory (NRSO).

Society Former intelligence official prosecuted for taking bribe The Supreme People’s Procuracy has issued an indictment in a bribery case involving Phan Van Anh Vu and former deputy head of the Ministry of Public Security's General Department of Intelligence Nguyen Duy Linh.

Society UNESCO launches campaign to promote girls’ education The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) in Vietnam on August 3 launched the campaign #KeepingGirlsinthePicture - "For a future picture with girls", calling on the community to share inspirational stories to encourage ethnic minority students, especially girls, to continue their studies after the pandemic ends.