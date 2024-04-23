Politics ☀️ Morning digest April 23 The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnamese, Lao PMs join in working session in Hanoi Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh had a working session with his Lao counterpart Sonexay Siphandone, who is in Hanoi to attend the ASEAN Future Forum, on April 22.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on April 22 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.