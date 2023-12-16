Politics Top Chinese leader’s Vietnam visit elevates ties to new height: Official The recent Vietnam visit by the high-level Chinese delegation has showed the high regards that the Party, State and people of China, especially General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping, hold for their Vietnamese counterparts.

Politics Workshop looks back on 50 years of Vietnam-Netherlands ties The Ministry of Foreign Affairs held a workshop on 50 years of relations between Vietnam and the Netherlands, and their achievements and prospects, in Hanoi on December 15, as part of activities marking the 50th founding anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties this year.

Politics Vietnamese, Lao hospitals collaborate on 9 kidney transplants in 2023 Military Hospital 103 of the Vietnam People's Army and Central Military Hospital 103 of the Lao People's Army joined hands to conduct nine successful kidney transplants from December 31, 2022 to December 15, 2023, heard a ceremony held in Vientiane on December 15.

Politics Top legislator highlights need to build defence industry into spearhead sector National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue has stressed the need to develop the defence industry into a spearhead in the national industry, serving as both the backbone and the leading force of the sector.