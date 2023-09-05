Business Thai bank considers buying Home Credit Vietnam Thailand’s Kasikornbank (KBank) is exploring an acquisition deal with Home Credit Vietnam as part of its ASEAN business expansion.

Business PM orders speeding up national important transport projects Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has asked ministries and localities to speed up the progress of national important transport projects.

Business Amazon Global Selling offers consultancy at VIFA ASEAN 2023 A series of consultancy presentations from Amazon experts were offered at the Vietnam - ASEAN International Furniture & Home Accessories Fair 2023 (VIFA ASEAN 2023) held in Ho Chi Minh City.