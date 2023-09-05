PM receives leaders of major enterprises of Indonesia
Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on September 4 received leaders of major Indonesian enterprises, namely Ciputra, Traveloka and Modena, on the sidelines of the 43rd ASEAN Summit and related meetings in Jakarta, Indonesia.
The meeting between PM Pham Minh Chinh (right) and leaders of major Indonesian enterprises in Jakarta on September 4. (Photo: VNA)Jakarta (VNA) – Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on September 4 received leaders of major Indonesian enterprises, namely Ciputra, Traveloka and Modena, on the sidelines of the 43rd ASEAN Summit and related meetings in Jakarta, Indonesia.
Leaders of the Indonesian firms expressed their belief that the flourishing strategic partnership between the two countries will provide a solid stepping stone for both sides’ enterprises to expand cooperation.
They perceived that Vietnam is a highly potential and attractive market for enterprises to make investment, do business, and sell high-quality goods.
Budiarsa Sastrawinata, Managing Director of Ciputra, a leading conglomerate of the archipelago nation and also Chairman of the Indonesia - Vietnam Friendship Association, thanked the Vietnamese Government for supporting his group’s projects in the country. He also made some investment cooperation proposals.
Michael Jizhar, Executive Vice President of Modena, a big household appliance and electronics brand in Indonesia, said Vietnam is an important market, and that his enterprise is considering pouring more investment in appliance and electric vehicle production and renewable energy development here.
Albert Zhang, co-founder of Traveloka, an online travel service platform, considered Vietnam as an attractive tourist destination in Southeast Asia and Asia. He also informed PM Chinh about his firm’s cooperation with the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism and the country’s localities to promote the digital transformation of local tourism and attract international visitors.
Congratulating the firms on their successful investments in Vietnam, PM Chinh called on them to further bring into play their social responsibility; help boost innovation, science - technology application, and labour productivity improvement; and actively contribute opinions to institutional building and perfection in the country.
In terms of real estate, he said Vietnam is encouraging the development of housing for workers and low-income earners.
The Vietnamese Government always creates the best possible conditions for investors to operate efficiently, sustainably, and profitably on the basis of harmonising interests and sharing risks among parties, the PM affirmed, adding that investors’ success is also Vietnam’s./.