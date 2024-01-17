Politics Deputy PM receives Vietnamese, Japanese students Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang hosted a reception in Hanoi on January 16 for a delegation of Vietnamese and Japanese students joining the Teenage Ambassadors’ Programme, which is organised to celebrate the 50th founding anniversary of Vietnam-Japan diplomatic ties.

Politics Minister commends Mozambican ambassador's tenure Minister of Public Security Gen. To Lam has extended congratulations to Mozambican Ambassador to Vietnam Leonardo Rosario Manuel Pene, commending his outstanding performance during his tenure in Vietnam and acknowledging his significant role in advancing ties between the two nations.

Videos Australian Ambassador optimistic about cooperation potential with Vietnam Since the establishment of Vietnam-Australia diplomatic ties in 1973, the two countries have cooperated in an increasingly extensive, intensive, and effective manner in multiple spheres.

Videos Vietnam-WEF Cooperation Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh will attend the 54th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, from January 16 to 18 at the invitation of Founder and Executive Chairman Klaus Schwab.