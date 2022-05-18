Politics ☀️ Morning digest on May 18 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by Vietnam News Agency.

Politics PM receives OV, US businessmen, scholars Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh had meetings with overseas Vietnamese (OV) and US businessmen and scientists in San Francisco on May 17 morning (US time) within the framework of his working trip to the US to attend the ASEAN-US Special Summit.

Politics Vietnam commits to cooperating with UN to fight terrorism Vietnam commits to cooperating with the UN and countries in the fight against terrorism, Minister of Public Security To Lam affirmed during a working session with Vladimir Voronkov, UN Under-Secretary-General for Counter-Terrorism in New York on May 16 (US time).

Politics Congratulations to new Prime Minister of France Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on May 17 sent a message of congratulations to Elisabeth Borne on her appointment as the new Prime Minister of France.