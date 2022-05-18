PM receives Los Angeles’s Deputy Mayor in San Francisco
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh received Deputy Mayor of International Affairs for Los Angeles Nina Hachigian in San Francisco on May 17 afternoon (local time) within the framework of his working trip to the US to attend the ASEAN-US Special Summit.
Nina Hachigian said that as she used to be an Ambassador of the US to ASEAN, she is always aware of how strong the US-Vietnam relationship is.
Los Angeles has promoted cooperation and exchanges with Vietnam, she said, citing as examples a trade promotion delegation visiting Vietnam in 2018, and a delegation of students in 2019.
The Mayor of Los Angeles wants to strengthen cooperation with Vietnam this year, and the city is looking forward to setting up a twin relationship with Hanoi, and opening more direct flights to Vietnam, she added.
PM Chinh proposed the two sides foster cooperation in economics, culture, science, technology, digital transformation and climate change adaptation.
He expressed his hope to increase the export of agricultural and aquatic products to the US market, including Los Angeles, affirming that Vietnamese goods can fully meet the strict standards of the US market.
He asked the Deputy Mayor to pay more attention to the investment of Vietnamese companies in her city, and informed her on Vietjet’s plan to open a direct air route to Los Angeles.
The Vietnamese Government leader suggested that Hachigian encourage businesses of the US in general and Los Angeles in particular to invest in Vietnam in the entertainment and cultural industries because Los Angeles has many strengths in these fields.
He also invited the Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Los Angeles to visit Vietnam to discuss more specific and effective cooperation mechanisms.
PM Chinh said he expects the Deputy Mayor, with her experience as a former US Ambassador to ASEAN, and with the US and ASEAN committing to upgrading their relationship to a Comprehensive Partnership, will further contribute to promoting this partnership, thus bringing benefits, peace, cooperation and development and prosperity for the region./.