PM receives outgoing Lao ambassador
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh hosted a reception in Hanoi on September 14 for outgoing Lao Ambassador to Vietnam Sengphet Houngboungnuang.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (R) and Lao Ambassador to Vietnam Sengphet Houngboungnuang. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh hosted a reception in Hanoi on September 14 for outgoing Lao Ambassador to Vietnam Sengphet Houngboungnuang.
PM Chinh congratulated Houngboungnuang on his excellent performance during the tenure and the honour of being awarded Vietnam’s first-class Labour Order in recognition of his important contributions to fostering Vietnam-Laos great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation.
He also hailed the ambassador and the Lao Embassy in Vietnam for their role as a bridge to effectively promote the implementation of bilateral high-level agreements, contributing to stepping up all-around cooperation, especially in such key areas as national defence-security, economy, culture, education and locality-to-locality cooperation.
Two-way trade grows by 10% on average annually, even during the COVID-19 pandemic. Laos has also emerged as the biggest outbound investment destination of Vietnam, he said.
Vietnam will continue sharing its experience with and providing support for Laos in personnel training, including increasing the number of scholarships in short and long-term courses for Lao students, PM Chinh said, adding that Vietnam also supports Laos in fulfilling its role as the ASEAN Chair 2024 and jointly steps up cooperation, unity and the central role of ASEAN.
Houngboungnuang, for his part, affirmed his enduring commitment to nurturing the "unique and special" relationship between Vietnam and Laos for the common interests of both nations and their people.
On the occasion, he also extended his condolences to the families of the victims of the fire incident in Hanoi on September 12, and the flash flood in Lao Cai province./.