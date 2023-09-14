Politics Congratulations to new President of Singapore President Vo Van Thuong on September 14 sent a letter of congratulations to Tharman Shanmugaratnam as he has taken office as President of Singapore.

Politics Workshop looks into 50 years of Vietnam-Japan diplomatic ties A scientific workshop on Vietnam-Japan relations was held in Hanoi on September 14, on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Vietnam-Japan diplomatic ties.

Politics Vietnam welcomes initiatives to promote regional connectivity: Spokeswoman Vietnam welcomes initiatives to promote regional economic connection and cooperation on the basis of ensuring the principles of equality, cooperation, mutual benefit and mutual respect, in accordance with international law and the UN Chapter, towards contributing to the common development and prosperity of all countries, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Pham Thu Hang said on September 14.

Politics Deputy Foreign Minister Ha Kim Ngoc grants interview on US President's visit Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ha Kim Ngoc on September 14 granted an interview on the state visit to Vietnam by US President Joe Biden from September 10-11 at the invitation of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong.