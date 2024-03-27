Politics HCM City, Canada boast huge potential for cooperation Ho Chi Minh City and Canada should sign Memoranda of Understanding and promote delegation exchange to concretise their cooperation as they have potential to work together in various sectors, running the gamut of agriculture, industry, service, science-technology and education, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan said on March 27.

Politics Historical values of Dien Bien Phu Victory spotlighted Experts and scholars gathered in Hanoi on March 27 for a conference to spotlight the historical values of the Dien Bien Phu Victory against the French colonists in 1954.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on March 27 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Australian official hails positive developments in Vietnam-Australia relations Vietnamese Ambassador to Australia Pham Hung Tam met with Senator Tim Ayres, Assistant Minister for Trade and Manufacturing of Australia, in Canberra on March 27, during which the Australian official spoke highly of positive developments in the relations between the two countries.