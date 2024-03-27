PM receives outgoing Thai Ambassador
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on March 27 hosted a reception for Thai Ambassador Nikorndej Balankura who came to bid farewell to the Vietnamese Government leader at the end of his tenure.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh hosts a reception for Thai Ambassador Nikorndej Balankura. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on March 27 hosted a reception for Thai Ambassador Nikorndej Balankura who came to bid farewell to the Vietnamese Government leader at the end of his tenure.
Congratulating the Thai diplomat on his successful tenure that helps develop the Vietnam – Thailand Strategic Partnership over the past time, Chinh expressed his hope that Nikorndej Balankura, in his new position, will continue making contributions to the cooperation between the two nations.
The PM thanked the Thai side for renovating relic sites dedicated to President Ho Chi Minh in Thailand, handling legal issues for Vietnamese expatriates, and creating favourable conditions for the building of the Vietnam town, the first of its kind in the world, in Thailand.
Vietnam looks forwards to visits to Vietnam by the Thai high-level leaders in the coming time, he said, urging the Thai side’s coordination to make meticulous preparation for the Thai PM’s official visit to Vietnam and the 4th Vietnam – Thailand Joint Cabinet Meeting to discuss measures bolstering the sound relations and robust cooperation in various fields.
He suggested both sides push ahead implementation of necessary solutions to realise the target of 25 billion USD in trade revenue in a balanced fashion, stressing the Vietnamese Government encourages and facilitate Thai investment in the country.
Besides, he recommended both nations continue strengthen infrastructure connectivity, especially in transportation and e-commerce, as well as work together in climate change response, digital transformation, tourism and sports.
The two nations should continue coordination, give consultations and support each other at multilateral forums, maintain solidarity and promote ASEAN’s central roles, cooperate to develop the Mekong sub-region, and manage and sustainable use the water resources.
The Thai Ambassador, for his part, thanked competent agencies in Vietnam for helping him complete his mission, and spoke highly of Vietnam’s achievements over the past time.
He affirmed that both nations hold huge cooperation potential, particularly in the field of trade and investment, adding Thailand wants to be a leading investor in Vietnam.
Describing Vietnam as his second homeland, he committed to continuing efforts to nurture the Vietnam – Thailand relations.
In a decade, two-way trade revenue increased from 10.4 billion USD in 2013 to nearly 19 billion USD in 2023. Particularly, the value reached 21.6 billion USD in 2022, exceeding the 20-billion-USD band mark for the first time.
Thailand ranks 9th among 144 countries and territories having investment in Vietnam as it has registered 13.7 billion USD to 715 projects so far./.