Politics Ambassador seeks cooperation opportunities between Vietnamese, German localities Vietnamese Ambassador to Germany Vu Quang Minh paid a working trip to Bühl city of Baden-Württemberg state from July 10-11 to seek bilateral cooperation and investment opportunities.

Politics ASEAN works to promote regional peace, stability, cooperation ASEAN foreign ministers gathered in a retreat in Jakarta on July 12 to discuss the international and regional situation, along with orientations for the mechanisms founded by the bloc.

Politics Honorary Consulate Office of Vietnam in Dublin inaugurated The Vietnamese Embassy in the UK held a ceremony on July 11 to inaugurate the Honorary Consulate Office of Vietnam in Dublin, the Republic of Ireland.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on July 12 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.