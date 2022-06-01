Politics Vietnam, Laos share experience in inspection, supervision activities Head of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee's Inspection Commission Tran Cam Tu had a meeting with his Lao counterpart Khamphan Phommaphat in Hanoi on June 1, during which both sides shared experience in inspection and supervision activities.

Politics NA deputies discuss curbing petrol prices, settling bad debts Ensuring flexibility in curbing rising petrol prices and settling bad debts of credit institutions were scrutinised by National Assembly deputies on June 1 at a debate on the implementation of socio-economic development plans and the state budget in 2021 and in the first months of 2022 during the legislature's ongoing third session.

Politics Party official visits Bolikhamxay province of Laos Truong Thi Mai, Politburo member, Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and head of its Organisation Commission, on June 1 visited Bolikhamxay province as part of her trip to Laos.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on June 1 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on June 1.