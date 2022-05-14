Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on May 13 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on May 13.

Politics Prime Minister hopes for breakthroughs in ASEAN-US relations Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has expressed his optimism for breakthroughs to be created in the ASEAN-US strategic partnership.

Politics President hosts Lao People’s Supreme Court leader President Nguyen Xuan Phuc hosted visiting Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP)’s Central Committee and President of the Lao People’s Supreme Court Viengthong Siphandone in Hanoi on May 13.

Politics Vietnam, Indonesia agree to advance defence ties Minister of National Defence Gen. Phan Van Giang and his visiting Indonesian counterpart Prabowo Subianto agreed to intensify bilateral defence relations in the time ahead in their talks in Hanoi on March 13.