PM requests better preservation of President Ho Chi Minh's Mausoleum
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on August 14 asked the Management Board of President Ho Chi Minh's Mausoleum to continue well preserving the construction and the embalmed body of the late leader.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (fourth from left, first line) meets the management board of President Ho Chi Minh's Mausoleum (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on August 14 asked the Management Board of President Ho Chi Minh's Mausoleum to continue well preserving the construction and the embalmed body of the late leader.
The PM said the mausoleum is a special historical and cultural work of the capital city, stressing that it is a great honour for the unit to do the work.
On the occasion of the 45th anniversary of the establishment of the management board, he congratulated and hailed the achievements gained by the management board over the past.
He expressed his hope that officers, soldiers and units of the management board will continue promoting the tradition and well fulfill tasks assigned by the Party, State and people.
The mausoleum holds special political, cultural significance for the revolutionary cause of the Party, State and people. It is also a sacred image and special symbol with practical value for educating each Vietnamese citizen about morality and lifestyle.
With such meaning, the task of ensuring the absolute safety of President Ho Chi Minh’s body and upholding the mausoleum’s political-cultural significance is not only the responsibility of the entire Party, people and armed forces, but also demonstrates loyalty and steadfastness to the revolutionary path chosen by the Party and President Ho Chi Minh./.