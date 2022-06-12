PM requests close watch on oil, gas information
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has asked Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien to keep a close watch on the information about oil and gas prices and Malaysia’s ability to supply the fuel to Vietnam.
The Government Office on June 11 sent Document No. 3649/VPCP-KTTH to the Ministry of Industry and Trade, conveying the PM’s instructions.
According to the document, the ministry made a report clarifying the above-said information on June 3.
PM Chinh asked its minister to closely coordinate with relevant agencies to consider and handle issues in line with regulations./.