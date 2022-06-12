Videos Economy accelerating as recovery continues Covid-19 was largely brought under control in the first 5 months of this year and the economic recovery programme was implemented thoroughly around the country, driving socio-economic development in a host of fields. The CPI, meanwhile, rose 2.25 percent year-on-year in the period.

Business Hanoi promotes IT application to increase farm produce consumption The capital city of Hanoi is promoting information technology (IT), including the use of QR codes, in traceability to increase the consumption of farm produce on e-commerce platforms.

Business HCM City retail sales hit highest level since January 2019 Ho Chi Minh City’s retail sales of goods topped 57.75 trillion VND (2.49 billion USD) in May, up 3.08 percent against the previous month and 13.8 percent from a year earlier, a report released last week by the city Department of Industry and Trade has said.

Business New strategy promotes agricultural products on e-commerce platforms The recently-approved National Postal Development Strategy to 2025 with a vision to 2030 targets 100 percent of agricultural households using e-commerce platforms to move their products.