Politics Vietnam welcomes positive progress in Minsk agreements implementation Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnamese mission to the United Nations, on February 11 welcomed the positive progress recorded in the implementation of the Minsk agreements over the recent past.

Politics Promoting strength, will of nation: Top leader says in interview to VNA Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong has granted an interview to the Vietnam News Agency on the occasion of the Lunar New Year – 2021.

Politics PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc holds phone talks with Lao, Cambodian leaders Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc held separate phone talks with Lao Party General Secretary and Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith, and Cambodia People’s Party President and Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen on February 11.