PM Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the conference (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Government Office has issued Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh's conclusions at the conference on promoting measures against illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing, in preparation for an upcoming working trip by the European Commission (EC)’s inspection delegation.

Regarding the fight against IUU fishing for the early removal of “yellow card” warning, the Ministry of National Defence together with centrally-run coastal cities and provinces, relevant ministries, departments and agencies must take drastic measures to prevent Vietnamese fishing vessels from engaging in illegal fishing activities in foreign waters, and strictly handle any violations.

The Ministry of Public Security was asked to prosecute brokers or those involved in facilitating the departure of Vietnamese fishing vessels and fishermen for illegal fishing in foreign waters to ensure the strict enforcement of the law. It must also partner with relevant ministries and agencies to deal with difficulties and obstacles in the investigation, prosecution and handling of violations.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development was tasked with arranging inspection teams to help localities perform their tasks related to the fight against IUU fishing, welcoming and holding working sessions with the EC’s inspection team to ensure the best results.

The Vietnam Fisheries Society, the Vietnam Tuna Association, the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP), and seafood processors and exporters will continue joining hands with the Government to adhere to IUU regulations. They must not purchase, process or export seafood products with IUU origin and closely partner with relevant authorities to rigorously investigate, verify, and strictly handle any illegal activities.

They must also raise awareness of organisations, individuals and businesses in the seafood sector about the Government and Prime Minister's directives and guidelines on IUU fishing combat./.