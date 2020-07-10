PM requests to promptly bring citizens home
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc requested ministries and relevant departments to actively bring home Vietnamese citizens who are stranded abroad, at a working session with the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control in Hanoi on July 10.
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc speaks at the meeting with the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control (Photo: VNA)
He also urged relevant agencies to work to receive foreign experts and skilled workers who wish to enter Vietnam, as well as to send Vietnamese labourers to work abroad.
Emphasising the determination to prevent community transmission, the PM specified that strict border management and implementation of quarantine measures must continue as the risk of infections among the community remains.
He recognised the efforts and achievements of the health sector and military and public security forces as well as localities and all members of the steering committee in the fight against COVID-19.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has closely worked with the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Transport to conduct 55 flights carrying nearly 14,000 Vietnamese citizens back to Vietnam safe and sound.
The PM asked the Foreign Ministry, Vietnamese embassies and representative offices abroad, to work with foreign governments to increase the number of rescue flights and reopen commercial flights.
The PM urged a rescue flight to bring home Vietnamese citizens stuck in Equatorial Guinea immediately.
He agreed on the establishment of safety areas at some border gates for foreigners to come for negotiating and signing relevant contracts.
The Ministry of Education and Training was tasked to work with universities, especially those having linkages with foreign counterparts, to receive students to Vietnam, with priority given to Lao and Cambodian students.
So far, Vietnam has gone through 85 days in a row without new COVID-19 infections among the community. Among the total 369 cases so far, 350 have given all-clear, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control./.