At the scene (Source: Kyodo)

Bangkok (VNA) – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on July 19 sent a message of condolences to his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe over a big human loss in a fire at an animation studio in Kyoto.



The same day, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh also conveyed his sympathy to Japanese Foreign Minister Kono Taro.



At least 33 people died and dozens were injured after a man set fire to the Kyoto Animation studio on the morning of July 18, foreign media said.



It is one of Japan's worst mass casualty incidents since the World War Two.-VNA