Politics ASEAN-Japan Centre leader hails Vietnam’s ASEAN chairmanship Secretary General of the ASEAN-Japan Centre (AJC) Masataka Fujita has appreciated continued efforts by the Vietnamese Government in holding the good ASEAN chairmanship in 2020, especially in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Politics 2021 socio-economic development plans, border defence law adopted The 14th National Assembly adopted a resolution on socio-economic development plans for 2021 and the Border Defence Law on November 11 during the ongoing 10th sitting in Hanoi.

Politics Vietnamese expats in Laos give opinions on draft documents to 13th Party Congress The Embassy of Vietnam in Laos on November 11 held a Vientiane meeting to exchange views and collect feedback from Vietnamese expats on four draft documents to be submitted to the 13th National Party Congress slated for earlier next year.

Politics Prime Minister checks preparations for 37th ASEAN Summit, related events Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc inspected preparations for the 37th ASEAN Summit and related meetings at the international convention centre in Hanoi on November 11.