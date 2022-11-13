PM successfully wraps up working trip to Cambodia
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh returned to Hanoi on November 13 afternoon, concluding his official visit to Cambodia and his attendance at the 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits and Related Summits.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh returned to Hanoi on November 13 afternoon, concluding his official visit to Cambodia and his attendance at the 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits and Related Summits.
During his six-day working trip, made at the invitation of Samdech Techo Hun Sen, Cambodian Prime Minister and ASEAN 2022 Chair, PM Chinh had a busy schedule, with nearly 60 bilateral, multilateral and community activities.
During his official visit to Cambodia, PM Chinh held talks with his Cambodian counterpart Hun Sen; paid a call on King Norodom Sihamoni; and met with Senate President Samdech Say Chhum and National Assembly President Samdech Heng Samrin.
The two PMs attended the Vietnam - Cambodia Trade and Investment Promotion Forum. PM Chinh also visited several socio-economic establishments as the results of Vietnam-Cambodia cooperation, and met with representatives of the Vietnamese community in Cambodia.
Along with the 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits and nearly 20 related summits, the Government leader had 16 bilateral meetings with leaders of ASEAN countries and their partners, the UN Secretary-General, and the founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum (WEF).
The successful working trip helped nurture Vietnam’s fine neighbourliness with Cambodia, and affirmed that the country is a proactive, active and responsible member of the region and the international community./.