– Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc will attend the 26th Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders’ Meeting in Papua New Guinea at the invitation of the host's Prime Minister Peter O’Neill.The meeting will be held at Port Moresby from November 17-18.Vietnam successfully hosted the APEC Year 2017, with a wide range of activities taking place across localities from the north to the south such as Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Quang Ninh, Ninh Binh, Nghe An, Thua Thien-Hue, Khanh Hoa, Can Tho, and Da Nang.The 25th APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting, held in Da Nang city from November 10-11, 2017, was the most important external event of Vietnam during the year, with the participation of leaders from the 21 member economies.The APEC Year 2017 helped increase the position of Vietnam and affirm the country’s contributions to forming multilateral mechanisms to realise the common goals of building an Asia-Pacific region of peace, stability, dynamism, connectivity and prosperity.Achievements gained during the year were vivid evidence of the victory of free and open trade and multilateral trade systems, creating a brighter future for the world’s economy.They also demonstrated the right external policies of extensive and intensive international integration of the Party and State, which have been defined at the 12th Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam and the Party Central Committee resolutions.The success of APEC 2017 also laid a foundation to increase the bilateral relations between Vietnam and partners, proven by dozens of bilateral talks and meetings, including historical ones.Established in 1989, APEC comprises 21 economies, including Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, China, Hong Kong (China), Indonesia, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Peru, the Philippines, Russia, Singapore, Chinese Taipei, Thailand, the US, and Vietnam.-VNA