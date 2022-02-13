Society Labour market recovery looks toward flexible, safe adaptation Although it is put under control, the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic has hit all aspects of the social life, seriously affecting businesses and people. The labour market is facing a risk of crisis when unemployment and underemployment rates rise sharply and workers' incomes fall significantly.

Society Tamers helping protect “King of the jungle” Tigers symbolise bravery and have also been dubbed the “King of the jungle” in their natural habitat. At zoos housing tigers in captivity, however, they become quite docile in the hands of skilled tamers.

Society Vietnam’s largest blood donation festival opens in Hanoi The Red Spring Festival, the largest blood donation event in Vietnam that turns 15 this year, kicked off in Hanoi on February 12.

Society HCM City welcomes female footballers after historic advance to World Cup finals Two coaches and nine players of the women’s national football team received a warm welcome in Ho Chi Minh City when returning to their city on late February 11, following the team’s first-ever advance to the finals of a FIFA Women’s World Cup.