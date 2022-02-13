PM urges effective implementation of socio-economic recovery, development programme
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on February 12 signed a dispatch urging the drastic and effective implementation of the socio-economic recovery and development programme as well as the acceleration of the disbursement of public investment.
Accordingly, the Prime Minister requested the synchronous and effective implementation of the COVID-19 pandemic prevention and control programme for 2022-2023 and working to ensure safe production and business.
Ministries, sectors, and localities are required to develop specific action programmes and plans to carry out the tasks and solutions assigned in Resolution No.11 of the Government, with the focus on synchronous coordination of monetary, fiscal and other policy tools to maintain macroeconomic stability, curb inflation, and ensure major balances of the economy and the safety of credit institutions as well as active support for socio-economic recovery and development.
Ministries, sectors and localities must strictly manage revenue sources and exert efforts to increase state budget revenue, save state budget expenditures, and take back recurrent expenditures that are slow to be allocated.
A construction site on Mai Son-National Highway 4 expressway (Photo: VNA)Heads of agencies and sectors are responsible for slow disbursement because the acceleration of the disbursement is one of the key political tasks in 2022-2023 of each ministry, sector and locality.
All sectors and localities should strive to disburse all of the public investment plans in 2022 in line with ensuring the quality of the works and the effective use of public investment. Strict and timely sanctions for acts of corruption to cause a delay in capital allocation, implementation, and disbursement must be imposed.
In the first quarter, the Government leader asked ministries, agencies and localities to complete a number of tasks to immediately implement and promote the effectiveness of the socio-economic development and recovery programme, including developing a plan to flexibly adjust public investment capital in the Medium-term Public Investment Plan for the 2021-2025 period and the programme's public investment in 2022-2023./.