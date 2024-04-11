PM urges issuance of detailed regulations for implementing laws, ordinances
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on April 11 ordered ministers and heads of ministerial-level agencies to focus on accelerating the drafting, submission, and issuance of detailed regulations and guidelines for implementing laws and ordinances passed by the National Assembly (NA).
Participants at the monthly Government law-making session on April 11 (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on April 11 ordered ministers and heads of ministerial-level agencies to focus on accelerating the drafting, submission, and issuance of detailed regulations and guidelines for implementing laws and ordinances passed by the National Assembly (NA).
Chairing a monthly Government law-making session to discuss the draft Law on Value-Added Tax (amended) and a plan to increase revenue sources and save regular budget spending in 2023, he applauded efforts by ministries and agencies in diligently preparing and presenting their proposals
He also highly valued opinions and responsibilities demonstrated by cabinet members and delegates, while tasking Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai with directing the Ministry of Finance to fully incorporate the opinions, thus completing projects and plans in accordance with regulations, ensuring progress and quality.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the session (Photo: VNA)
The PM requested a review, supplementation, amendment, and perfection of the law project to enhance the efficiency of tax management activities; and asked for the acceleration of digital technology and cashless payment.
Tax policies must be tailored to prioritised sectors and contribute to removing bottlenecks and limitations, ensuring a balance of interests between the State, citizens, and businesses, he said.
Agreeing with the opinions of delegates regarding the plan to increase revenue sources and save regular budget spending in 2023, the PM underlined the need to adhere to the Budget Law, prioritising the implementation of breakthroughs in infrastructure development.
Regarding the key task of institutional building in the coming time, PM Chinh asked relevant ministries and agencies to prepare for the 7th session of the 15th NA.
Ministers and heads of ministerial-level agencies were requested to concentrate resources and direct the completion of law projects following regulations of the Law on Promulgation of Legal Documents, and to be responsible for the content and quality of those projects, ensuring that there are no provisions inserted to serve the interests of particular groups.
They were also tasked with urgently finalising and submitting to the Government and the Prime Minister for reviewing and issuing detailed regulations for the Land Law, Law on Credit Institutions, Housing Law, and Law on Real Estate before May 15, 2024.
The Minister of Justice will be responsible for monitoring, urging, and inspecting the issuance of detailed regulations by ministries and ministerial-level agencies.
The PM emphasised the need to continue investing more in institutional building, removing bottlenecks, unlocking all resources to serve socio-economic development, upholding the role of heads in institution building and perfection, and speeding up simplification of administrative procedures.
The Government leader also asked for close coordination among ministries and agencies in building and finalising law projects and ordinances./.