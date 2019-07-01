Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (R) and Governor of Chiba Morita Kensaku (Source: VNA)

- Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has called on Japanese localities to further promote trade economic, trade and tourism cooperation with Vietnam, especially in agriculture, support industry, information technology, and tourism.During his separate meetings in Tokyo on July 1 with officials from Chiba and Tochigi prefectures, which have trade and investment activities, and culture exchange with Vietnam, PM Phuc stressed the relationship between localities of the two countries is an effective channel to make their cooperation more effective and practical.Talking to PM Phuc, Governor of Chiba Morita Kensaku said that he recently visited Vietnam and signed cooperation documents with Vietnamese authorities in the field of nursing, and that the Japanese locality sent business delegations to Vietnam to seek investment and cooperation opportunities in the Southeast Asian nation.PM Phuc suggested Chiba to promote trade and investment bond with Vietnam, and closely work with the Vietnamese side to effectively implement the agreement on labour cooperation that signed in March 2019, towards ensuring rights and interest of labourers.He expressed his hope that Chiba authorities will continue to support the community of 15,000 Vietnamese expats in the prefecture.Meeting with Wantanabe Michitaro, Mayor of Nasushiobara city of Tochigi prefecture, PM Phuc emphasised that good outcomes of the Vietnam-Japan Extensive Strategic Partnership is due toconstant efforts of the two governments and peoples over the years.He affirmed that the Vietnamese people always appreciate contributions of late Japanese Deputy PM and Japanese Foreign Minister Watanabe Michio and member of the Japanese Lower House Watanabe Yoshimi, who are the grandfather and father of Mayor Wantanabe Michitaro, in promoting the Vietnam-Japan relations.For his part, Mayor Wantanabe Michitaro said Nasushiobara city is strong in food, agricultural products, agriculture production, and wants to enhancing cooperation with Vietnam.PM Phuc proposed Nasushiobara city to further expand economic and trade cooperation and exchange with Vietnamese localities, contributing to strengthening mutual understanding between the two peoples, especially in hi-tech agriculture and tourism.He said he believes that Mayor Wantanabe Michitaro will continue to contribute to promoting cooperation and exchange between Vietnam and Japan in general and between Nasushiobara city as well as Tochigi prefecture and Vietnamese localities in particular.On this occasion, Prime Minister Phuc received Norio Hattori, former Japanese ambassador to Vietnam.-VNA