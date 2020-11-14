ASEAN ASEAN wishes to foster cooperation with US: PM Phuc ASEAN wishes to enhance effective cooperation and close coordination with the international community and partners, including the US, in order to promptly and effectively cope with emerging challenges, including the COVID-19, thus maintaining a stable environment for countries to develop sustainably.

World ASEAN 2020: 8th ASEAN-US Summit opens The 8th ASEAN-US Summit was held online on November 14 as part of the ongoing 37th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits.

ASEAN ASEAN 2020: Dialogue and cooperation for regional peace, stability, security The 23rd ASEAN+3 Summit and 15th East Asia Summit along with a series of ASEAN+1 summits are scheduled to take place on November 14 as part of the 37th ASEAN Summit and related meetings.

ASEAN Australian PM affirms ASEAN’s central role in regional recovery The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) plays a central role in the region’s recovery and the post-COVID-19 regional order, said Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.