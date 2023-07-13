Business 1.3-billion-USD LNG terminal warehouse project gets greenlight The People's Committee of Binh Thuan province has issued a decision approving the investment of Son My liquefied natutal gas (LNG) terminal warehouse project in the south-central province’s Ham Tan district.

Business H1 state budget revenue reaches 54% of yearly target: MoF The state budget revenue stood at 875.8 trillion VND (37 billion USD) in the first half of 2023, equivalent to 54% of this year’s target, reported the Ministry of Finance (MoF).

Business Chile now Vietnam's important market in Latin America With a continuous rise in bilateral trade in recent years, Chile has become the fourth largest trade partner and one of the biggest markets of Vietnam in the Latin American region.