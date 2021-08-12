

At the meeting, the Ministry of Health and relevant agencies reported that two homegrown COVID-19 vaccines - Nano Covax developed by the Nanogen Pharmaceutical Biotechnology JSC, and COVIVAC by Institute of Vaccines and Medical Biologicals (IVAC) - have entered clinical trials.

PM Chinh said all relevant ministries and agencies must do their best to facilitate the process of vaccine research and technology transfer, particularly in terms of administrative procedures.

The government leader stressed that Vietnam may be able to produce a COVID-19 vaccine in September if everything goes smoothly.

He PM also ordered close coordination between relevant sides under the coordination and management of the health ministry, and called for concerted efforts to fulfill the target of having home-grown vaccines./.

VNA