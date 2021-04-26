Health Drastic measures undertaken to prevent COVID-19 from entering Vietnam Vietnam's healthcare sector has actively and drastically directed the southwestern region to strengthen measures to prevent COVID-19 amidst the complicated developments of the pandemic in regional countries and the world, said Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long.

Health Vietnam reports one more COVID-19 case One more imported case of COVID-19 was reported in the past 12 hours to 6pm on April 24, according to the Health Ministry.