PM Pham Minh Chinh receives his student record from the UTCB's rector (Photo: VNA)

Bucharest, (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, his spouse and the Vietnamese delegation visited the Technical University of Civil Engineering of Bucharest (UTCB), where Chinh studied in his youth, on January 21 (local time).



Speaking in front of officials and lecturers of the university, the PM recalled the Vietnam-Romania over the past nearly 75 years, highlighting the help that Romania gave Vietnam during the time of national liberation in the past and national development later.



Most recently, Romania actively worked to push the negotiations and signing of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement and the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement. In particular, during the COVID-19 pandemic, Romania provided Vietnam with 300,000 doses of vaccines.



“Vietnam will never forget the whole-hearted help and close cooperation of Vietnam over the past nearly 75 years,” PM Chinh said.

He affirmed that Vietnam treasures the traditional friendship and good cooperation with Romania and wants to enhance the cooperative ties between the two countries, particularly in education-training.

He noted that Romania has so far trained about 4,000 Vietnamese students, with many of them later becoming leading scientists or holding high positions in the Vietnamese Party and State. The PM expressed his hope that Romania will grant more scholarships for Vietnam.

The UTCB, in particular, trained around 1,000 Vietnamese students in the period from 1970-1980. Since 2008 to now, five Vietnamese students have received scholarships under the two Governments’ agreement to study at the university. The university has signed with the University of Liège of Belgium and Thuyloi University of Vietnam a tripartite agreement on cooperation in research and training in civil engineering.

PM Chinh said he hoped the UTCB will further promote cooperation in training and research with Vietnamese partners, contributing to the relations between Vietnam and Romania.

Visiting the university’s laboratory and the dormitory for international students, PM Chinh recalled the beautiful memories of the time he studied and researched at the university, which he will never forget.

He expressed deep gratitude to generations of teachers and his thanks to friends who had accompanied and helped him a lot at the university./.