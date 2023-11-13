Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on November 13 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics 41st Asian & Pacific Conference of Correctional Administrators opens in Hanoi The 41st Asian and Pacific Conference of Correctional Administrators (APCCA 41) opened in Hanoi on November 13, with the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security being the host.

Politics Vietnam, Cambodia to develop defence cooperation to new height Vietnamese Minister of National Defence Gen. Phan Van Giang and Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence Gen. Tea Seiha agreed to develop their countries’ defence cooperation to a new height, during their talks in Hanoi on November 13.

Politics President’s attendance shows Vietnam’s support for APEC process: ambassador President Vo Van Thuong’s attendance in the coming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders’ Week in the US this year demonstrates Vietnam’s support for multilateralism in general and the APEC process in particular, said Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Nguyen Quoc Dung.